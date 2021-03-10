By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Warrior gymnasts traveled to a pair of dual meets last week. The first of those contests took place on Tuesday, March 2nd at Stewartville.
Caledonia/Spring Grove turned in a solid performance, earning 114.575 team points. In the “top five” lists, Warrior Braelyn Lange took third in the all-around, scoring 31.425 points, while teammate Macy Kraus finished fifth, earning 28.575.
The top all-around gymnast was Stewartville’s Emilee Otto, who totaled 32.575 points.
Lange scored 8.050 on vault, 7.150 on uneven bars, 8.425 on balance beam (the top score on that event) and 7.80 on floor routine. Kraus recorded 8.30 points on vault, 6.50 on bars, 6.625 on beam, and 7.150 on floor. Teammate Brianna Johnson totaled a solid 27.50 points, including an 8.350 on vault, 4.90 on bars, 6.90 on beam, and 7.35 on floor. Sabrina Lisota also turned in an impressive fifth-best (of the meet) performance on beam (7.450).
“We were happy to have Macy and Brianna back on all four events for varsity tonight,” Caledonia head coach Savana Kettner said after the meet. “We are proud to see our score continue to hold steady week to week.”
The Caledonia/Spring Grove JV team totaled 68.250 points. Lisota took 7.80 points on vault, Camryn Klug earned 5.60 on beam, and Kandis Privet scored 5.65 on floor.
Caledonia/Spring Grove then took a short trip to the Performance Elite Gymnastics Center in La Crosse on March 4th, going toe to toe with La Crescent. The Warriors totaled 113.975 points, while the Lancers scored 128.125 team points.
For C/SG, Braelyn Lange totaled 29.950 in the all around, which was good for fourth place. Her event scores included a 7.850 on vault, 7.025 on bars, 7.325 on beam, and 7.750 on floor. Macy Kraus took fifth in the all-around (28.850). She earned 7.90 points on vault, 6.625 on bars, 7.350 on beam, and 6.975 on floor. Brianna Johnson totaled 28.125 in the all-around, scoring 8.175 on vault, 5.825 on bars, 6.550 on beam, and 7.575 on floor.
The top finisher in the all-around was Jayden Frederick of La Crescent, with 34.30 points.
The Warrior JV team totaled 75 points. Some of the highlights there included a second-place for Sabrina Lisota on vault (7.60), a fourth-place from Sophie Burns on bars (4.350), a fourth-place from Camryn Klug on beam (5.60) and a fourth-place from Kandis Privet on floor (6.50).
“We as coaches are happy to see our score hold steady for the second meet of the week,” Kettner said. “We are ready to get back in the gym and continue to work hard on the details for the final two weeks of the season.”
The gymnastics team is currently scheduled to return to Stewartville on Saturday, March 13th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.