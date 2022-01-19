Warrior gymnasts hosted Kasson-Mantorville/Triton on Tuesday, January 11th. The teams were closely-matched. Caledonia/Spring Grove’s varsity scored 118.225 points while KMT totaled 121.70.
Warrior Paizley Lange scored 30.50 points in the varsity all-around. Teammate Avery Augedahl scored 29.25 points, Vivian Kittleson 29.250, and Brianna Johnson 27.875.
The top four scores at each station are included in team totals.
On vault, Sabrina Lisota scored 8.05 for the Warriors, Brianna Johnson added 8.025, Paizley Lange scored 7.95, and Vivian Kittleson also earned 7.95, for a team total of 31.975 points.
Uneven bars featured a 7.85 from Lange (the best score of the meet on that event for either team), Augedahl added 6.85 points, Kittleson scored 6.75, and Johnson scored 5.70. So the Warriors totaled 27.150.
Balance beam featured a 7.70 from Lisota, a 7.20 from Lange, 7.05 from Kittleson, and 6.75 from Johnson, for a team score of 28.70.
Floor exercise included a 7.95 from Augedahl, 7.50 from Lange, 7.50 from Kittleson, and 7.45 from Lisota, for a team score of 30.40.
“We as a coaching staff are very happy with how consistent our team score has been all season,” head coach Savana Kettner said following the meet. “We continue to see growth and continue to have athletes compete new skills for the first time which is exciting. We are hoping to continue to see some growth through the rest of the second half of the season.”
The Caledonia/Spring Grove JV totaled 100.10 points, easily besting the KMT junior varsity, which totaled 27.10. Some top scores for the Warriors included a 7.70 from Harper Staton on vault, while Ayshia Gay scored a 5.4 on bars. Staton also scored 7.0 on beam, and 7.35 on floor. She totaled an impressive 26.25 points in the JV all-around.
Up next: The Warriors are scheduled to compete in a dual meet at Byron Gymnastics Center on Thursday, January 20th. That competition begins at 6 p.m. On Saturday, January 22nd, the team visits Pine Island Gymnastics Center for a meet which starts at 3 p.m.
