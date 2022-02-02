Cal wrestling Isaac Blocker
Isaac Blocker upends an opponent. Blocker was ranked No. 2 in the State of Minnesota at his weight in last week’s Class A coaches poll. 

 Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia/Houston wrestlers had a busy schedule last week competing at three venues against a multitude of teams. 

The action began at Rushford on Monday, Jan. 24, as the Warriors took on Plainview-Elgin-Millville. The Bulldogs won a close match that night, defeating the Warriors 39-36.

Highlights for C/H included a 4-1 decision by Braxton Lange at 106, a pin from Owen Denstad at 132, another win by fall from Isaac Blocker at 138, a third pin from Tucker Ginther at 145, and a fourth from Cory Scanlan at 152. Teammate Austin Swenson then added a 12-6 decision at 160. Eric Mauss also got a pin at 182 before PEM scored three wins at the higher weight divisions.

On Friday, Jan. 28, C/H hosted a triangular in Houston, defeating St. Charles 59-11, and Wabasha-Kellogg 66-9. 

The matches versus the Saints included a pin from Lange at 106, a major decision (9-1) from Tanner Ginther at 113, and another MD (13-1) from Simon Seymour at 120. Denstad got the pin at 132, followed by a 6-1 decision from Blocker at 138, and a pin by Tucker Ginther at 145. Warrior Aden Kulas scored a pin at 170, Tyler Jennings got a pin at 195, and Grant Ness also pinned his man at heavyweight (285). The Saints forfeited 126 and 220.

In the W-K match, Warrior Gavin Plantz got the pin at 126, as did Denstad at 132. The Falcons forfeited 106, 138, 145, 152, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285.

The following day, C/H headed to Kasson-Mantorville for the Swalla Duals.

The Warriors defeated St. Peter 46-27, with a 12-6 decision from Lange at 106, a 13-5 MD from Tanner Ginther at 113, a pin from Simon Seymour at 120, a pin from Plantz at 126, another pin from Denstad at 132, a 5-0 decision from Blocker at 138, a pin from Tucker Ginther at 145, and a win by default from Cory Scanlan at 152. Ness also scored a pin at 285.  

Shakopee defeated C/H 40-29. Plantz pinned his opponent at 126, followed by a major decision (15-3) from Denstad at 132. Blocker won 138 by fall (pin), and Scanlan won 160 with a 10-1 MD. Mauss scored a 5-4 decision at 170, and Ayden Goetzinger pinned his opponent at 195. 

Official results from the matches with Byron, Kasson-Mantorville, and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson had not been posted as this issue went to press. 

Caledonia/Houston travels to Pine Island on Thursday, Feb. 3 for a triangular meet. The action is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

