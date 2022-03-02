Boys win over La Crescent last Friday Mar 2, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lewis Doyle goes up for a shot in a home against PEM. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Caledonia 71, La Crescent-Hokah 64LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (64)Noah Bjerke-Wieser 9 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Einerwold 10 P; Parker McQuin 5 P; Carson Reider 5 P; Carter Todd 19 P; Owen Bentzen 16 P.CALEDONIA (71)Eli King 40 P, 1 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 2 P; Jackson Koepke 10 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P; Ja’shon Simpson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Brett Schultz 2 P; Thane Meiners 6 P.Halftime: CAL 30, LAC 27.Free throws: LAC 18-21, CAL 22-36.Three-point goals: LAC 1, CAL 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Jan 27, 2022 0
