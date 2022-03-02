Cal BBB-Lewis Doyle
Lewis Doyle goes up for a shot in a home against PEM.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia 71, La Crescent-Hokah 64

LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (64)

Noah Bjerke-Wieser 9 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Einerwold 10 P; Parker McQuin 5 P; Carson Reider 5 P; Carter Todd 19 P; Owen Bentzen 16 P.

CALEDONIA (71)

Eli King 40 P, 1 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 2 P; Jackson Koepke 10 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P; Ja’shon Simpson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Brett Schultz 2 P; Thane Meiners 6 P.

Halftime: CAL 30, LAC 27.

Free throws: LAC 18-21, CAL 22-36.

Three-point goals: LAC 1, CAL 3.

