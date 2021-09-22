By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston boys soccer team kept busy last week, taking on four opponents. And in all four matches, the winning team scored four goals.
On Monday, September 13, the Warriors hosted Stewartville, defeating the Tigers 4-1. Austin Meyer score a pair of goals, while teammates Thomas Bechtel and Lyle Myhre scored one goal each.
The following day, Caledonia hosted St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, winning 4-2. Austin Meyer got two of those goals, while Lyle Myhre contributed the other pair. Meyer’s goals came first, after which the Saints managed to tie up the contest 2-2. But Myhre scored the go-ahead before halftime, and added another for insurance in the second period.
A trip to La Crescent-Hokah occurred on Thursday, September 16. The Lancers won that match, 4-1. Austin Meyer scored Caledonia’s goal that evening.
On Saturday, September 18, Caledonia hosted La Crosse Aquinas. The Blugolds won that contest 4-1. The visitors got a pair of goals in the first half of play, and stretched the margin to 3-1 after the break before Lyle Myhre drove up-field for the Warriors, scoring with 13:06 left on the clock. But Aquinas added an insurance goal at the 8:49 mark.
The team is scheduled to host Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, September 21, and travel to Cotter two days later. On Saturday, September 25, the Caledonia boys are set to host Schaeffer Academy at noon.
