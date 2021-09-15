The Warrior boys soccer team played a non-conference game against Holmen, Wisconsin in a last-minute switch of teams on Saturday, Sept. 11. They were originally scheduled to play Pine Island. Warriors’ Austin Meyer scored the first and only goal of the game. Warriors had a strong defense, limiting the Vikings to two three goals. Their offense was improved from last year, with several good attempts at goals. Final score was 3-1.
On Sept. 7 the Warriors hosted Winona Cotter, battling to a 1-1 draw. Austin Meyer scored during the second half of play for C/SG/H.
Two days later, the team traveled to Dover-Eyota, losing that contest 3-0 after a scoreless first half. With five shots on goal, the Warriors “had opportunities early, just couldn’t take advantage of them,” coach Craig Hahn noted.
The Warriors are scheduled to play a busy week: Monday at Stewartville; Tuesday at home against St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura; Thursday at La Crescent; and Saturday at home against Aquinas.
