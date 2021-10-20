Cal Soccer-Thomas Bechtel
Thomas Bechtel handles the ball for Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston boys soccer.

 Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia boys soccer team bowed out of the Section 1A Tournament following a close match in the quarterfinals round. The Warriors were seeded at No. 6, and traveled to No. 3 La Crescent-Hokah on Wednesday, October 13 in the first post-season challenge for both teams. The Lancers managed to squeak out a win in the match (2-1) in overtime, with goals by Joey Schreier and Elliot Bauer. Caledonia’s Austin Meyer also scored, and Warrior goaltender Austin Meyer was credited with 10 saves.

Three days later, La Crescent was defeated in the semifinals round by No. 2 Dover-Eyota, 1-0. Top seed Rochester Lourdes and D-E were set to meet on October 19 for the Section Championship.

The Caledonia boys finished their season at 5-9-2 (3-6-1 in TRC matches).

