Owen Gaustad

Owen Gaustad races a La Crescent player to the ball.

 Jordan Gerard The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior boys soccer team had a tough game against La Crescent last week, falling to the Lancers 8-1. They also played against PEM and recorded a score of 2-1. The boys’ team heads into their final week of games with Winona Cotter at home on Monday, Sept. 28 and away at Dover-Eyota on Oct. 1.

