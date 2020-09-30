The Warrior boys soccer team had a tough game against La Crescent last week, falling to the Lancers 8-1. They also played against PEM and recorded a score of 2-1. The boys’ team heads into their final week of games with Winona Cotter at home on Monday, Sept. 28 and away at Dover-Eyota on Oct. 1.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Obituary: Adam Weeks 1982–2020
- Minnesota health officials confirm first death due to COVID-19 in Isanti County
- Bloomington hotels expected to house homeless through December
- Dogs attack horses on trail ride
- Wright County Attorney
- Elk River power plant coming down in pieces
- Little Falls Community High to move to hybrid learning model Oct. 5, following positive COVID case
- Kidnapped girlfriend flees moving vehicle in Bloomington
- Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker
- Hardy brothers open new RV resort in Motley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trump has shown he doesn’t value life (2)
- Thomas "Tommy" Robert Zoller (2)
- Tracy S. Ellefson (2)
- Rose "Rosie" Ann Williams (1)
- Why he won’t be voting for Trump – or Biden (1)
- Letter: Like a good neighbor (1)
- Joanne Marie Niemczyk (1)
- Criticism of Trump based on falsehood (1)
- Biden, Harris offer hope for our country (1)
- Biden will chart perilous course (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.