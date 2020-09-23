Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston boys soccer team took on Dover-Eyota and St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura last week. The Warriors recorded two losses, 1-6 against Dover-Eyota and 1-3 against St. Charles/Lewiston-Alutra. 

This week, they meet La Crescent-Hokah at home on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Plainview-Elgin-Millville on the road.

Load comments