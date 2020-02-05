By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Warrior boys met a tough opponent on Friday, Jan. 31 with the double-header game against Minnehaha Academy, but ultimately would fall to the Redhawks, 92-73.
Caledonia started off with high hopes as they got possession in the tip off and scored 10 points to Minnehaha’s 5 within the first four minutes of the game.
The Warriors would rack up 10 points with 12 minutes left in the first half before the Redhawks took the lead with 17 points with a strong offensive strategy.
No. 25 Sam Privet scored to match the Redhawks’ score and then teammate No. 21 Noah King scored a point after a Redhawk foul.
Both teams displayed good offense and defense and for a while, each point and move was returned by the Warriors and Redhawks.
The Redhawks blocked a shot by Privet and the Warriors returned that block to the Redhawks.
After a successful Warriors’ three-point goal, No. 1 Eli King stole the rebound from the Redhawks and scored again for the Warriors, bringing the score up 28-27.
Again, the Redhawks met King’s point with their own three-point goal. Privet intercepted a pass and scored another two points, making the score 35-29 with 1:22 left in the first half. Half time score was 42-29.
The second half saw the Warriors come back fighting with two baskets and then a three-point goal and another two-point basket by Noah King, which added up the Warriors’ points to 50-38.
They still couldn’t keep up to the Redhawk’s fast scoring players, but the Warriors did make it tougher for their opponents to score with a tough defense.
With 7 minutes left, the score was 72-54. Eli King would steal the ball one more time for more points.
By the end of the game, the Warriors switched in fresh players while the score was 81-61. At the end, the score was 92-73.
