By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior boys basketball team left no mercy for Winona Cotter in Tuesday night’s game where the final score was 88-40.
The night started out great for the Warriors as they held senior night and parent night before starting the game. The audience was dotted with gold and black balloons.
Austin Heaney earned the first score and then followed with a turnover to teammate Eli King who to passed to Noah King for two points.
It was fairly easy for the Warriors to force a turnover on the Ramblers. Elias Dvorak and Noah stole the ball away for another point by Noah. Dvorak racked up a few points in this game as well.
The Warriors’ score climbed to 27-7 with 8 minutes left in the first half. Points by Andrew Kunelius, Sam Privet and Austin Klug boosted the score.
It was also pretty easy for the Warriors to intercept the Rambler’s long passes and get an easy score.
The Warriors broke 50 points just before the last minute with a three point goal by Klug. The Ramblers finally broke 10 points with only 6 minutes left. At half time, the score was 51-23.
In the second half, Jashon Simpson and Jackson Koepke earned points. Koepke scored after the Ramblers managed a turnover from the Warriors then lost the ball, which eventually ended up with Koepke for the point. Simpson saved a rebound from a fellow teammate and was able to score.
With 11 minutes left in the game, the score was at 71-31 and the clock was running continously.
Also playing for the Warriors on Tuesday in addition to the starting line up was Tanner Conniff, Devin Voderohe, Chris Pieper, Thane Meiners and Brody Johnson.
Final score was 88-40.
Caledonia at La Crescent
The Warriors played their last regular season game on Friday, Feb. 21, against La Crescent where the Warriors won 83-54.
The Warriors take on Cotter again on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at home. If they win that game, they’ll play again on March 2 in Rochester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.