By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The chill from Tuesday evening seeped into the Warriors’ home gym and froze out the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bulldogs, as they lost to the Warriors, 83-71.
No. 2 Casey Schultz had the first points for the Warriors and then another by No. 3 Austin Klug put the Warriors up 4-0.
A steal by No. 21 Noah King followed by a score added another two points at the 16:23 mark.
No. 5 Andrew Kulenius contributed Warrior points while a three-pointer by King put the team up again.
For their effort, the Bulldogs added six points, but would not be able to keep up with the high-scoring Warriors throughout the game.
Warriors No. 25 Sam Privet scored after a baseline strategy, increasing the lead 20-6.
The Warriors got tricksy then, with several steals from the Bulldogs, two that ended with scores by No. 1 Eli King and Noah King.
The Bulldogs wouldn’t increase their side of the score until nearly the 10 minute mark when they scored a three.
The remainder of the first half had the Warriors returning the three point goals to increase the score 37-20 at the 5:26 mark.
Privet lost control of the ball but a quick recovery and score by teammate Eli King gained another two points.
Schultz gained points for the Warriors after PEM fouled on him twice late in the first half with the score at 47-25.
Warriors’ Kulenius recovered a rebound to Klug for another increase in the score 53-28 with 1:30 left. Klug returned the favor and passed to Privet who scored with just seconds left in the first half. Teams left the court for halftime with the score at 62-34.
The second half saw a ball recovery effort by Eli King and a quick drive down the court, capping it off with a slam dunk.
After just five minutes into the second half, the score was 72-41 in the Warriors favor. No. 11 Austin Heaney landed a score while a missed attempt by Kulenius was quickly corrected with a score from Privet.
Much of the second half had the Warriors upping the score and the Bulldogs trying to keep up.
No. 24 Devin Voderohe landed a three-point shot making the score 81-62 and shortly after, No. 23 Tanner Conniff intercepted a Bulldog rebound.
Also playing in Tuesday’s game was No. 12 Elias Dvorak, No. 14 Jashon Simpson and No. 22 Austin Meyer. Final score for the regular conference game was 83-71.
Minnehaha Academy
Double header
The boys were scheduled to play a double header game against Minnehaha Academy, but that game was canceled due to snow.
This week
Warrior boys have a busy week ahead that started with an invitational tournament in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 18, took on Southland at home on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and then travel to Cotter on Thursday, Jan. 23 and finally end with a home game against Rochester Lourdes on Saturday, Jan. 25, at home.
