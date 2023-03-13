In a tight matchup, Caledonia lost its section semifinals game to Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM), 58-50, on Saturday, March 11.

Hosted at the Mayo Civic Auditorium, the Warriors fought hard and displayed immense pride for their school. Despite PEM claiming an early lead, the Caledonia boys remained resilient, kept the game close and were only down by three at halftime.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments