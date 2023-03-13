In a tight matchup, Caledonia lost its section semifinals game to Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM), 58-50, on Saturday, March 11.
Hosted at the Mayo Civic Auditorium, the Warriors fought hard and displayed immense pride for their school. Despite PEM claiming an early lead, the Caledonia boys remained resilient, kept the game close and were only down by three at halftime.
Though Caledonia continued to have success behind the arc and made six 3-pointers to the Bulldogs’ seven, free throws were a major contributor to the Warriors downfall. PEM found itself at the line almost 10 times, attempting 20 free throws and making nine. This paled in comparison to Caledonia, who only made it to the line twice, though all four shots were successfully drained.
Leading scorers for the Warriors included Garret Konz (No. 10) with 15 points, Reid Klug (No. 3) with 10 points, Brett Schultz (No. 0) with nine points and Lewis Doyle (No. 2) with seven points. Mason King (No. 5) only had five points, while Ethan Stendel (No. 14) and Will Hahn (No. 30) each had two.
Konz also led in 3-pointers, nailing three. Schultz, Doyle and King all additionally contributed from deep, making one 3-pointer each.
Aeron Stevens (No. 12) from PEM could not be stopped and ended the game with 23 points, including 3 successful 3-pointers and Nick Wozney (No. 15) had 10 points, including 2 successful 3-point shots. Kaiden Peters (No. 23) also had 10 points, including 1 successful 3-pointer. Jameson Brinkman (No. 42) had 6 points, Chase Fogelson (No. 25) had 5 and Parker Matti (No. 5) had 2.
Caledonia will return several key players next season, but it does lose some contributors to graduation in Brett Schultz, Caleb Conniff and Payton Konz.
