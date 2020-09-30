Compiled by Argus Staff
It was a practice full of excitement on Monday night, Sept. 21, after the Caledonia Warriors football team received news the state high school league reversed a decision to move football to the spring season.
Head coach Carl Fruechte said he was excited about the decision.
“I’m glad for the opportunity for the young men,” he said. “I’m happy they get to enjoy playing their senior year of football.”
Players couldn’t contain their excitement at practice Monday night, Fruechte commented. After a session of celebrating, he sat the players down for a talk about keeping things in perspective, taking care of themselves and doing the right things.
The decision came after a group of parents in Minnesota formed “Let Them Play,” a grassroots movement who want to resume all sports and activitie across the state, safely and responsibly, according to their Twitter page. A league survey also found that 80% of the 394 member schools wanted football to resume and 76% wanted volleyball to resume.
The board held a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, with more than 400 listeners on the Zoom call. With two votes, the league reversed its Aug. 4 decision to postpone sports to the spring season, and move traditional spring sports to a new fourth season. The board has not said if it will move spring sports back to its normal season.
Football begins on Sept. 28, though teams were allowed to practice throughout September. Fruechte said the team is close to being prepared for games.
“I think we’re close. Not where we want to be, but close,” he said. “The kids are working hard, doing all the right things. We’ll get there.”
Fruechte was excited to bring back his senior-driven team, who he’s looking at to be team leaders like they always have, he added.
Even if it’s a shorter season than normal, just the tradition of having young men work hard and striving to do the right things is what Fruechte is looking to build on this year.
“We want football and all sports to be the avenue to make them better human beings,” he said. “In this day and age, we want to keep encouraging that.”
Seniors and juniors have exactly six games to show college recruits their talents. Whereas other midwestern states began their football season on a normal schedule, Minnesota is behind a month, and thus, behind in recruitments. Fruechte hoped the remainder of the state would open up and show coaches what they can do.
A post season will be discussed by the league at a later meeting, they said.
Fans are certainly excited to watch the Warriors do battle on the grid iron again this season, but they’ll likely be limited to 250 fans outdoors, Athletic Director Scott Sorenson said. That number aligns with health recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease and Control (CDC).
Schedule (subject to change due to weather or COVID-19)
Saturday, Oct. 10, Home vs. PEM, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16, at Stewartville 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24, Home vs .Dover Eyota, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30, at Chatfield, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6, Home vs. St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13, at Pine Island, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
After initially delaying the fall volleyball season, the Minnesota State High School League is now allowing contests.
“We are excited to have a season,” Caledonia head coach Scott Koepke reported last week. “We are going to be playing only teams from our conference and have no idea how the post season is going to look. The girls have been working very hard and we are growing in some key areas.”
The Warriors amassed an excellent record of 25-7 last season, and can count on returning All-Conference Honorable Mention Lyza Hoscheit (a senior) to lead them onto the court. The team graduated three All-Conference players in 2019.
Hoscheit played rightside hitter last year, when Koepke noted that she “is a very strong attacker and one of the hardest working players I have ever coached. Her energy, eye contact, and communication is second to none and we are very excited to have her back next year.”
Now in 2020, “These girls have put a lot of time into their fitness and it is making it easier for them to find growth in their skill areas,” the coach stated. “They are great kids with amazing attitudes. It’s fun being around them and practices have been very productive. We set a goal for the day and they get after it for two straight hours. Fun to watch.”
Besides Hoscheit, returning letterwinners include Grace Privet, Dana Augedahl, Claire Buttell, Alysha Heaney, Grace Myhre, Brianna Stemper, Alexis Schroeder, and Logan Koepke.
What are the challenges for the Warriors? “Like all teams we are constantly working to make our ball control better (first and second contact). We are always trying to serve the ball better and make smart decisions when playing the ball.”
Teams to beat in the conference include perennial powers Fillmore Central, Chatfield, Wabasha and Rushford. And once again, Mabel Canton will be tough for anyone to face in Section 1A.
So where do the Warriors fit in? “We feel like we will be in the mix. We have a lot of growth that needs to be made, but as hard as our girls are working it’s going to be very exciting to see where we are going to be in two months.”
Koepke is joined by coaching assistants Dan Reinhart, Kari Rusert, Tricia Solbreck, Tori Burmester, and Emily Schroeder.
The MSHSL is recommending that no spectators be allowed at matches due to COVID-19.
2020 schedule released on Sept. 25 (additional non-conference matches may still be scheduled).
10/12 at La Crescent
10/15 home vs. Lewiston-Altura
10/20 at Rushford-Peterson
10/22 home vs. St. Charles
10/26 at Wabasha-Kellogg
10/29 at Dover-Eyota
11/5 at Chatfield
11/10 home vs. Fillmore Central
11/12 home vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville
11/16 at Winona Cotter
11/19 home vs. La Crescent
11/24 at Lewiston-Altura
