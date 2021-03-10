The Warrior girls basketball team snagged a win over La Crescent on Monday, March 1. It was a busy week as the team played three games. 

Caledonia 64, La Crescent 62

LA CRESCENT (62)

Molly Bills 12 P, 3 3-PT; Maddie Danielson 4 P; Cali Esser 37 P, 8 3-PT; Kinlee Grattan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Stavenau 4 P. 

CALEDONIA (64)

Sadie Treptow 2 P; Ava Privet 25 P, 5 3-PT; Paige Klug 17 P, 4 3-PT; Jovial King 4 P; Maria Ness 2 P; Kailey Banse 4 P; Isabelle Schultz 10 P, 2 3-PT. 

Halftime: LAC 36, CAL 30.

Free throws: LAC 4-8, CAL 7-8.

Three-point goals: LAC 12, CAL 11.

Then Caledonia squared off with Cotter, winning 60-52. 

Caledonia 60, Cotter 52

COTTER (52)

Megan Morgan 24 P, 6 3-PT; Ellie Glowdowski 3 P; Olivia Gardner 9 P; Ellie Macal 4 P; Sofia Sandcork 12 P, 4 3-PT. 

CALEDONIA (60)

Alexis Schroeder 22 P, 2 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 1 P; Ava Privet 5 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Klug 14 P, 4 3-PT; Jovial King 2 P; Maria Ness 2 P; Kailey Banse 10 P; Lyza Hoscheit 4 P. 

Halftime: CAL 30, COTT 29.

Free throws: COTT 1-4, CAL 7-.

Three-point goals: COTT 10, CAL 7.

Caledonia also took on Triton, on Saturday, March 6. They won 72-22. 

Caledonia 72, Triton 22

TRITON (22)

Azeri Thiemann 10 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Pluto 2 P; Gabby Molina 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jozey Boe 3 P, 1 3-PT; Paisley Ellingson 4 P. 

CALEDONIA (25)

Alexis Schroeder 15 P, 3 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 12 P; Ava Privet 18 P, 4 3-PT; Paige Klug 8 P, 1 3-PT; Jovial King 4 P; Maria Ness 4 P; Kailey Banse 7 P; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P. 

Halftime: CAL 47, TRI 10.

Free throws: TRI 3-6, CAL 7-9.

Three-point goals: TRI 3, CAL 8.

The Hurricane girls basketball team took a win over Lanesboro on Tuesday, March 2. 

Houston 63, Lanesboro 29

HOUSTON (63)

Priya Kingsley 8 P, 2 3-PT; Sydney Torgerson 21 P; Emma Geiwitz 19 P, 2 3-PT; Allison Papenfuss 2 P; Becca Rostad 11 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Carr 2 P. 

LANESBORO (29)

Malia Tessum 2 P; Brielle Ruen 2 P; Jessie Schreiber 17 P, 3 3-PT; Kaci Ruen 6 P; Sydney Taylor 2 P. 

Halftime: HOU 39, LANE 13.

Free throws: HOU 10-13, LANE 6-9.

Three-point goals: HOU 5, LANE 3.

Load comments