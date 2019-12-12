By Ryan Pitts
The Caledonia Argus
The ’05 season was led by the Klug Brothers (Karl and Kevin) and the start of a lot of victories. They went undefeated but came up short, 21-7 to Eden Valley-Watkins in the Championship Game. In 2006, the Warriors lost two close regular season games. One in three overtimes to Rushford-Peterson, 30-27 and the other to Chatfield 12-7. The ’06 year was ended by Winona Cotter in the Section Championship, 21-10. Winona would end up losing it’s first state game to Luverne who went on to get beat by Triton in the State Championship.
2007 was the breakthrough year when the Warriors came out on top, 14-7 against Luverne in the State Championship. That team was 13-1, losing to Southland in a regular season match-up.
The 2008 team followed up with back-to-back State titles, once again running into Luverne in the Championship. The Warriors thumped them this time, 47-7. The Warriors ended their season 13-1, that loss came to P-E-M 28-25.
In 2009, the team had high hopes again, this time going undefeated and another trip to the state tournament. The Warriors came up short, losing 20-13 against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the state quarterfinals. W-E-M would go on to win the State Championship.
The 2010 team was the first team in the 2000’s to go undefeated and win a State Championship. They downed Triton in the Championship, 28-7.
The 2011 team lost game one to a tough Plainview team, 17-3. Plainview would go on to win the Section 3A Championship but lose it’s first state game to the eventual champions, St.Criox Lutheran. The Warriors held their own in Class 2A, winning the rest of their games and being crowned Champions again, beating Moose Lake-Willow River 27-0 in the finals.
The 2012 followed with the three-peat, going 13-0 and beating Moose Lake-Willow River again in the State Championship. This one was more of a nail bitter, winning on a last second field goal, 25-22.
The 2013 team won every game up until the Section Finals when Chatfield ended a 38 game win streak, winning 13-10 in overtime. Chatfield would go on to win the State Championship.
The 2014 team won every game again and advanced all the way to the State Semi-Finals where they ran into a big BOLD team, losing 21-0 in a snow bowl.
And Since then, The Warrior’s haven’t lost a game.
2015 - Undefeated and State Champions, beating Pipestone 40-0 in Championship
2016 - Undefeated and State Champions, beating Eden Valley-Watkins 61-12 in Championship
2017 - Undefeated and State Champions, beating Pipestone 57-6 in Championsip
2018 - Undefeated and State Champions, beating Barnsville 21-0 in Championship
2019 - Undefeated and State Champions, beatings Minneapolis North 26-0
Since the 2005 season, the Warriors have suffered just 10 loses.
Those 10 loses are:
2005-Eden Valley-Watkins in State Championship, 21-7
2006 –Rushford-Peterson in regular season, 30-27 in three overtimes
Chatfield in regular season, 12-7
Winona Cotter in Section Championship, 21-10
2007- Southland in regular season, 14-13
2008 – Plainview in regular season, 28-25
2009- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in State Quarterfinals, 20-13
2011- Plainview in regular season, 17-3
2013- Chatfield in Section Championship, 13-10 in overtime
2014- BOLD in State Semi-Finals, 21-0
What’s next for Caledonia?
If the Warriors start next season 6-0, they will move into the top 10 of Nation’s longest win streaks. If the Warriors go undefeated in the regular season, an 8-0 record would tie Stephan-Argyles 76 game streak and a first round playoff win would give the Warriors Minnesota’s longest win streak!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.