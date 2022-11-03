Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

The University of Minnesota Extension is once again hosting land rent workshops this fall.

Landlords, Farmers and Agri-Business Professionals should make plans to attend one of these free, informative, in-person meetings being held across Minnesota in November and December. Farm land rental rates are the largest input cost the farmer has. Determining a fair farm rent agreement is always challenging.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

