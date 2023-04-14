On May 5 and 6 the University of Minnesota Extension will host two Sheep and Goat focused workshops in Fillmore County. All sheep and goat owners and those interested in branching into sheep or goats should plan to attend these events.
On May 5, 2023 join University of Minnesota Extension and Sheep and Goat specialist, Dr. Travis Hoffman for a discussion on pasture rejuvenation. Pasture and feeding directly impact meat, milk and production quality of sheep and goats. Join this discussion to learn how to create the best possible environment on your farm. This program will be at 7:00 pm on May 5 in room 108 at the Fillmore County Extension office, 902 Houston Street NW, Preston MN.
This event is free and open to the public. Please call or text Katie Drewitz (507-951-6609) to reserve your seat.
Dr. Travis Hoffman is currently jointly employed by North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota as the Extension Sheep Specialist/Associate Professor. He is married to his wife Meagan, who is also employed at NDSU, and resides in Fargo, ND. He was born and raised on a diversified registered Corriedale sheep, commercial cattle, and grain operation in South Dakota. Travis received his Bachelor’s Degree from South Dakota State University in Animal Sciences; and a Master’s Degree and Ph.D. in Meat Sciences from Colorado State University with an emphasis in lamb quality, value, and consumer perception. Dr. Hoffman was on highly competitive collegiate SDSU judging teams, and since coached 9 collegiate wool judging and 9 meat animal evaluation judging teams. He has judged livestock shows in over 30 states.
He revised the Sheep Safety & Quality Assurance Program, conducted the 2015 National Lamb Quality Audit, and is glad to work with new and learning sheep and goat producers. His current extension and research program has focused on management impacts on lamb retail yield, quality, and value, and has led supply chain efforts for producer to consumer direct marketing of meat.
May 6, 2023 following the Fillmore County 4-H sheep and goat weigh-in will be a youth educational series. Youth and their parents will have the opportunity to attend educational sessions. Following the education there will be a youth showmanship contest to help prepare the youth for summer shows. The educational portion will consist of 3 rotations: Veterinary Medicine – What 4-Hers need to know, Housing Requirements for Sheep and Goats – Working with What You Have, and Showmanship and Show Ring Preparation.
The veterinary medicine portion will be taught by Lynn Agen, DVM, and will focus on health topics such as hoof trimming, tail docking, preventing disease and spread of disease before and after shows. Erin Cortes, UMN Extension Specialist will be joining us for the housing requirements portions. As farmers and 4-Hers we are great at utilizing what we have. Erin will help us better understand the requirements for Sheep and Goats and what changes may need to be made to existing structures to ensure the best outcomes.
Dr. Travis Hoffman will teach the showmanship section where youth will gain hands-on experience. Following the rotations there will be a showmanship contest judged by Dr. Hoffman. Youth are encouraged to bring their animals to participate in the showmanship contest. This event is sponsored by the Fillmore County Federation and is open to all youth 5-21.
This event is free to Fillmore County 4-H members and $10 for youth outside of Fillmore County. Please register by calling the Fillmore County Extension Office at 507-765- 3896.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
