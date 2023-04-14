On May 5 and 6 the University of Minnesota Extension will host two Sheep and Goat focused workshops in Fillmore County. All sheep and goat owners and those interested in branching into sheep or goats should plan to attend these events.

On May 5, 2023 join University of Minnesota Extension and Sheep and Goat specialist, Dr. Travis Hoffman for a discussion on pasture rejuvenation. Pasture and feeding directly impact meat, milk and production quality of sheep and goats. Join this discussion to learn how to create the best possible environment on your farm. This program will be at 7:00 pm on May 5 in room 108 at the Fillmore County Extension office, 902 Houston Street NW, Preston MN.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

