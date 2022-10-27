Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

The University of Minnesota Extension is excited to host a three-part webinar series titled: Essentials for the cattle owner with a day job.

Zoom meetings will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 10, and 17 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST. This webinar series will focus on topics designed to help cattle owners that have obligations other than cattle such as an off the farm job or crop farming. Farmers, 4-H members, ag business professionals who work with farmers, and those interested in beef cows are invited to attend.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

Load comments