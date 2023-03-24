2023 Dianne Gauger - headshot

Dianne Gauger

As two patrons entered our local thrift store, one described the place as the "TJ Max" of Caledonia. Located on highway 44, across from Tru Value, Twice is Nice carries a large variety of apparel in every size and style. The structure’s small space is well utilized. Racks are restocked daily from the array of donations that come in. Seasonal clothing and assorted, miscellaneous items lend decorum to the store for every holiday. The store also contains a diverse arrangement of books for all who enjoy reading. Toys, games, and children's books can be found for the small fry, along with infant and children's clothing. For the young and the young at heart, there is something for everyone.

The store is managed by Heather Larson and staffed by several participants from Woodland Industries, to which the building is connected. Woodland is a branch of Ability Building Community (ABC). ABC is an agency in this region that assists persons with a wide range of differential abilities seeking meaningful and profitable employment. Larson is proficient at learning various participants' abilities and assigning duties accordingly. Work performances include stocking shelves and racks, checking customers out, as well as pricing and sorting items.

Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.

