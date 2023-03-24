As two patrons entered our local thrift store, one described the place as the "TJ Max" of Caledonia. Located on highway 44, across from Tru Value, Twice is Nice carries a large variety of apparel in every size and style. The structure’s small space is well utilized. Racks are restocked daily from the array of donations that come in. Seasonal clothing and assorted, miscellaneous items lend decorum to the store for every holiday. The store also contains a diverse arrangement of books for all who enjoy reading. Toys, games, and children's books can be found for the small fry, along with infant and children's clothing. For the young and the young at heart, there is something for everyone.
The store is managed by Heather Larson and staffed by several participants from Woodland Industries, to which the building is connected. Woodland is a branch of Ability Building Community (ABC). ABC is an agency in this region that assists persons with a wide range of differential abilities seeking meaningful and profitable employment. Larson is proficient at learning various participants' abilities and assigning duties accordingly. Work performances include stocking shelves and racks, checking customers out, as well as pricing and sorting items.
The money generated by Twice is Nice is used to fund a variety of ABC programming. This includes building maintenance and recreation. The income additionally supports Day Training and Habilitation, in center and supportive employment programs. All of these are in place for the betterment of both the personal and occupational lives of the individuals whom ABC serves.
Friends meet within these walls where chatter is exchanged, giving the place a neighborly, amicable atmosphere. The helpful staff make Twice is Nice a "nice" place to visit....more than twice!
Questions for Sammie
Sammie Sherry took the position of Woodland Site Coordinator in October of 2019. Her acceptance of this title is subsequent to three other placements she previously held within the ABC agency. Sherry began her thirteen year career at the La Crescent facility, where she was employed as a job coach for nine years. She remained at the site for another year, working as a program coordinator prior to transferring to Woodland Industries in Caledonia. Sammie held the same position at Woodland for two years before taking over as site coordinator.
Her interest in ABC and working with uniquely challenged individuals stemmed from a value that was strongly installed in Sammie growing up. "I was brought up to believe that all persons are equal," she stated. "At various intervals throughout my life I have witnessed people having been treated as less because of outward appearances." This led her to choose a life path where she could promote respect and positive for all.
When asked about the main lesson she has learned throughout the years, Sammie's response was “never underestimate anyone." She has grown most as a person through witnessing inclusion and acceptance within community, “especially Caledonia," she added.
When Sherry embarked upon her chosen journey at the age of nineteen she was impressed by the positive attitude of the persons with whom she worked. "Seeing the smiles of the individuals as they go to their jobs and their happiness for the opportunity to go to work was an uplifting experience," she reflected. Thirteen years later, as a new mother she wishes to instill in her daughter the same positivity that has surrounded her through these years.
Changes in laws, in the needs and abilities of participants and staff at ABC have posed some challenges over the interim, “but a good, supportive work environment has always brought about smooth resolution," Sammie affirms.
Sammie feels a natural support within the small community of Caledonia and sees Woodland as its own little community. Conversely, Caledonia's small size does carry with it limits such as job opportunities and transportation for the individuals ABC serves.
Sammies greatest wish is to see the dream of each and every person who has touched her life come true. She hopes for the continued support and involvement of the community, as well as an increase in the variety of jobs within Woodland.
Outside of work, Sammie's main interests include watching her daughter grow and spending time with her family.
Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.
