Is your Thanksgiving cactus blooming? Has your Christmas cactus set buds? There are several factors that are required for the tropical plants of the Schlumbergera family to bloom.

The Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti received their name because the typical bloom period is near to the holiday. However, that is not always true. Bloom periods are triggered by the amount of daylight and the temperature. Therefore, your Thanksgiving cacti might be in bloom at Halloween and your Christmas may bloom closer to Thanksgiving.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

