With our timely rains this growing season, the garden crop has been coming in nicely around the area. To avoid unnecessary waste it is important to understand proper storing options for root vegetables. The length of time and efforts to store these vegetables varies and it is important to keep in mind that only healthy, disease free produce should be stored.

Being able to find the perfect conditions for optimal storage is difficult. Basements, root cellars, refrigerators, garages, and sheds are all locations people attempt to store produce. To ensure the longest shelf-life of our produce, here is some helpful information.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

