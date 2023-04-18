A recent awakening in my life has inspired me to share my history, as it connects to my own love for the written word and the life long interest I have in reading. Others seem to connect with various scripts that I write. While this is a gift that I enjoy and am happy to share, I have often felt its parallelism to the satisfaction I have derived from many stories I have read. The stories in my life, each in its own compounded nature, have influenced the story of my life.
Many of my generation remember the "Sally, Dick and Jane" volumes as their first introduction to reading. I recall these one sentence per page stories being read to me before my school days began. Not too long after that, I learned to read them myself. I recollect my initial enthrallment as I discovered that letters make up words, words compose sentences, and a combination of numerous sentences make up a story. So began a fascination that has yet to end.
Not too many years after the "Sally, Dick and Jane" era ended, I discovered the timeless Little House series, by Laura Ingalls Wilder. As they represent a beautifully significant part of our own American history, they have also continue to remain an exemplification for my own life. A quote of Laura's, years after her books were circulating the world, says it best.
"It is still best to be honest and truthful; to make the most of what we have; to be happy with simple pleasures; and have courage when things go wrong." Words of wisdom that hold true today as much as they did when the covered wagon crossed the prairie.
The authors and titles I have loved are far too numerous to list. Many have brought me to tears; others have made me laugh. All have made me grow, contributing to my being and my life. I have never read a book without carrying away some intricate tidbit about people and the world we live that I may not have acquired by any other means.
If you're looking for a way to pass the time, as the final snows of the season fly and the cold rains of early spring fall, find a good book. Discover how it can add to your own story. And when the green grass grows and the flowers bloom, invite a friend once again. Go to our own 'gazebo park' and share the story with them.
Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.
