2023 Dianne Gauger - headshot

Dianne Gauger

 By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com

A recent awakening in my life has inspired me to share my history, as it connects to my own love for the written word and the life long interest I have in reading. Others seem to connect with various scripts that I write. While this is a gift that I enjoy and am happy to share, I have often felt its parallelism to the satisfaction I have derived from many stories I have read. The stories in my life, each in its own compounded nature, have influenced the story of my life.

Many of my generation remember the "Sally, Dick and Jane" volumes as their first introduction to reading. I recall these one sentence per page stories being read to me before my school days began. Not too long after that, I learned to read them myself. I recollect my initial enthrallment as I discovered that letters make up words, words compose sentences, and a combination of numerous sentences make up a story. So began a fascination that has yet to end.

Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.

Load comments