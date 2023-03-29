Spring is officially here! With springtime here our farmers are busy getting their crops in the ground. This means we will be seeing more farm equipment on the road. Tractors and large field equipment are often involved in farm accidents, injuries, and deaths and everyone on the road needs to do our part to avoid this.

Whether you’re operating the equipment or sharing the road with it, safety is paramount.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

