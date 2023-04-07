2023 Dianne Gauger - headshot

Dianne Gauger

Certain parts of our nation recognized Siblings Day on April 10. Though the day is not a federally observed holiday, such as Mother's Day and Father's Day, the Siblings Day Foundation is working to change this status. Although it is not known nationwide, for the last several years I have enjoyed posting pictures of my own five siblings and me on social media. My friends also share photos of them with their siblings, at a variety of stages in their lives, and bring happy memories to my heart.

Five names preside every time my mind returns to my earliest recollections- Tom, Kathy, Mary, Sharon and John. They were my first companions around the dinner table; my fellow campers in the tent in the backyard; my fishing buddies on the pontoon boat, the first fish with whom I swam in the Winnebago Creek. The three gals were my first roommates; the two guys performed the best wrestling matches I was ever to witness.

Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.

Load comments