Certain parts of our nation recognized Siblings Day on April 10. Though the day is not a federally observed holiday, such as Mother's Day and Father's Day, the Siblings Day Foundation is working to change this status. Although it is not known nationwide, for the last several years I have enjoyed posting pictures of my own five siblings and me on social media. My friends also share photos of them with their siblings, at a variety of stages in their lives, and bring happy memories to my heart.
Five names preside every time my mind returns to my earliest recollections- Tom, Kathy, Mary, Sharon and John. They were my first companions around the dinner table; my fellow campers in the tent in the backyard; my fishing buddies on the pontoon boat, the first fish with whom I swam in the Winnebago Creek. The three gals were my first roommates; the two guys performed the best wrestling matches I was ever to witness.
Every challenge in any life bring persons closer to one another. Throughout my journey this has rung true in the case of these five persons who were placed upon my path the moment it began. Each of them played jacks with me as I stood in the old wooden standing box, creative therapy purposed to strengthen my legs. They were all present a couple of years later when I walked for the first time. During the ensuing years they accompanied me on visits to Gillette Hospital. Today two or more are needed to assist as I ascend the steps into our mother's house.
As many years and varied eras have passed, I have come to an infinite sweet awareness that sibling relationship expands beyond biology. Many friends at the most tender moments have wiped away my tears. Others have loaded and unloaded my walker and wheelchair endless times when we have traveled. Numerous have listened. My "siblings everywhere" continue to encourage, to cheer me on and to speak the word precisely when I need it.
April 10 is designated as the day to celebrate all of the wondrous persons in all our lives. April 11 represents a certain anniversary for my five siblings and me. On this date, three years ago we said our final farewell to our father. It is with the five originals that I stood outside Dad's nursing home window during his final days. It is with these five that my remembrances transcend all time and seasons. All of them, "everywhere,” continue to be a source of happiness as my life goes on.
Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.
