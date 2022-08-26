Our students have completed their first week of school for the 2022-2023 School Year. I want to express my gratitude for the staff who have worked so hard to get the school ready for student arrival and the staff who have welcomed the students and hopefully have decreased any anxiety that was present regarding a new school year.
Parents, students, and staff members will recall a survey that went out last spring regarding starting school prior to Labor Day. Over 70% of respondents in all three of those categories had a favorable view of the pre-Labor Day start. With this in mind, the school district would like to explore another application to the Minnesota Department of Education to begin school prior to Labor Day for another three years.
The idea behind starting early the last three years began with a conversation about a 45 days on, and 15 days off between quarters of school with a shorter summer break. During our public meetings three years ago, it was clear that that was not an option the District should pursue. However, during the course of those discussions, we discussed that Labor Day would be late for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022, and 2022-2023 school year.
We ultimately arrived at an early start and we are now in our third year of starting before labor day with some strategic long weekends and a spring break.
We fully understand that it would be impossible to create a school calendar that everyone would agree upon. But as mentioned earlier, a large majority ofrespondents to our survey last spring would like to continue with a calendar similar to what we have utilized in the past couple of years. With that in mind, I would like to announce that we will hold at least three public meetings to discuss this.
The first three meetings will be held one half hour prior to the scheduled School Board meetings on Sept. 26, Oct. 17, and Nov. 21. The meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the regularly scheduled School Board meeting to follow at 6 p.m. Should we need additional meetings, we will schedule one for December.
These meetings will be held in the Elementary School Building Room 162. You will be able to enter the building for these meetings in either Door C (which is the main entrance to the elementary building) or in Door P (which is the entrance door in the back employee parking lot on the backside of the gym). Should we require more time, or more meetings, we could add a fourth meeting in December.
Craig Ihrke is the Superintend for Caledonia public schools.
