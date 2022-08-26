Craig Ihrke.jpg

Our students have completed their first week of school for the 2022-2023 School Year. I want to express my gratitude for the staff who have worked so hard to get the school ready for student arrival and the staff who have welcomed the students and hopefully have decreased any anxiety that was present regarding a new school year.

Parents, students, and staff members will recall a survey that went out last spring regarding starting school prior to Labor Day. Over 70% of respondents in all three of those categories had a favorable view of the pre-Labor Day start. With this in mind, the school district would like to explore another application to the Minnesota Department of Education to begin school prior to Labor Day for another three years.

Craig Ihrke is the Superintend for Caledonia public schools. 

