Looking Forward
The new year is always a good time to reflect on the past while simultaneously looking forward.
Strategic Planning
The School Board has begun reviewing our existing strategic plan and creating a new strategic plan. We would like to invite people to join us in creating a new strategic plan that will serve the district in the next three to five years. Should you be interested in taking part in this process, please reach out to me and I will relay that information to the committee members. We are looking for people that represent the entire school community. Should you be interested, please reach out to me.
Top 20 Training
Caledonia Area Public Schools hosted a Top 20 training for all of the schools within the district on January 16th. The goal of the training was to try and maintain our Thinking, Learning and Communicating in the Top 20 percent of performance.
Being in the Top 20, or above the line requires you to put a positive spin on things rather than a negative spin. When operating above the line, your thinking is working in our best interest (and the best interest of others).
Being in the Bottom 80, or below the line means we are putting a negative spin on things and our thinking is not working in our best interest.
It is all about recognizing your thought patterns. “Conditions do not determine your experience. Choice determines your experience.”
The Four Cornerstones of Safety and Trust: Be a problem solver, not a Problem Namer; Communicate ‘You Matter’; Honor the Absent; See the Problem, Own the Problem.
The presenter also shared that Top 20 Teachers know the Secret about Confusion. I prefer to change the term Confusion to “Productive Struggle”. Everything in life that we are good at, we once struggled with. In order to grow, we have to experience struggle. Being a Top 20 School really boils down to teaching our students to be resilient problem solvers in whatever they do. Don’t give up! Be tenacious in your efforts to be successful.
There was very positive feedback from the training and we are interested in becoming a Top 20 School. I would love to see this as part of our Strategic Plan.
While we are proud of the work the students, staff, parents and community have done in the recent past, we have a lot of exciting things happening at school that we think will translate into student success in school and beyond. As always, we thank you for your continued support. It definitely takes a village!
Congratulations to our One Act Play team for placing 2nd out of 9 teams at theThree Rivers Conference Festival.
Upcoming Events:
Please check the school website for athletic competitions.
Thursday, Feb. 2: Early Dismissal
Thursday, Feb. 2: Elementary Conferences 1-7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9: Elementary Conferences 4-7 p.m.
Monday, April 24: 6-12 Band Concert 7 p.m.
Monday, May 15: 6-12 Choir Concert 7 p.m.
