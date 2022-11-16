Helen Keller once said, “alone we can do so little: together we can do so much.” With this in mind, one of the big goals we have as a school district is connectedness of our students. We have a lot of students who are connected with school activities, but we also have a larger number of students who are not involved with any activities.
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it is a good time for us to count our blessings. I want to thank all of the staff, students and parents for their efforts with fall student activities. The athletic/activity advisors should be applauded for their efforts. In addition to our strong athletic teams, we have several activities and clubs that students can participate in.
Studies have shown the importance of social connectedness, that is improves both physical and mental health. The last couple of years have proven the importance of being connected to something!
As I write this, there are some snowflakes in the air. It would seem fall has ended abruptly and winter is upon us. Please be sure students are dressed appropriately as they head out the door. Also, this is a good time to remind everyone that, should we have a need to cancel school, start late or end school early, we will post something on our School Messenger system, to our website and Facebook, as well as alert our local TV and Radio stations.
I, once again, want to thank all of our coaches and advisors who work with the students of our communities. Through their efforts and the efforts of all of us working together, we can accomplish so much!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.