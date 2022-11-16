Craig Ihrke Mug

Ihrke

Helen Keller once said, “alone we can do so little: together we can do so much.”  With this in mind, one of the big goals we have as a school district is connectedness of our students. We have a lot of students who are connected with school activities, but we also have a larger number of students who are not involved with any activities.

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it is a good time for us to count our blessings. I want to thank all of the staff, students and parents for their efforts with fall student activities. The athletic/activity advisors should be applauded for their efforts. In addition to our strong athletic teams, we have several activities and clubs that students can participate in.

