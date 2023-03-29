As I begin to write this, March 2023 has a mere four days left. It is hard to believe we have only two months of school remaining. Our staff and students are coming off of their spring break. We are confident that our staff and students have returned from break with the will to finish the year strong.
“Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending.” – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
Our staff is committed to finishing the year on a strong note. I am hopeful our students are of the same mindset. With that, I want to encourage our students to do their best on our upcoming Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments. I will be the first to tell you that an MCA score, or a score on any such test will not define any individual. However, as we journey through life, we have countless times where we will be tested. The end result of all of these assessments are snapshots in time. The important thing to remember when taking these tests is to take your time, do your best, and work to continually improve.
As humans, we are continually creating habits. Those who succeed habitually tackle whatever is in front of them with maximum effort. We hope to instill these habits in our students, here at school and within our community.
“Whenever you have taken up work in hand, you must see it to the finish. That is the ultimate secret of success. Never, never, never give up!” – Dada Vaswani
Our administrators will be talking to our students and encouraging them to do their best on these assessments, just as we encourage them to do their best with every task they are presented with.
It is looking like Spring may be here to stay! I hope everyone is able to get out and enjoy the beauty our area has to offer. As always, thank you for supporting all of the schools in the community and the students within those schools. We are blessed to have such supportive community members!
