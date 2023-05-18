Memorial Day is the day that honors the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to our country. The holiday is designated to remind us of the high price of freedom and the gratitude we owe to them. Once referred to as Decoration Day, the name "Memorial Day" became more commonplace after World War II. The day became a national holiday by an act of Congress in 1971. It was also then that the observance was placed on the last Monday in May. This year we recognize the day on May 29.
Throughout my growing years 'Memorial Day' meant a day that I did not have to go to school that took place at the end of each school year. I visited the cemetery with my mother various years, stopping by the graves of family members, placing urns upon them. The following years the day represented an extra day off work, occasionally celebrated with a gathering of family or friends, but more often simply by relaxing.
In still more recent seasons I have driven my scooter to my father's graveside and spent some time reflecting. For much of my life the day did not hold the meaning that it essentially represents, the price and the privilege of freedom.
Freedom is a concept which is not often reflected upon. Its meaning is remarkably individual. Freedom of speech. Freedom of religion. Freedom of the press. These constitutional assurances are inestimable. None should ever be taken for granted. Specifics of life situations often differentiate perceptions. Precise incidences within my every day carry specific perceptions of freedom, of all the times it manifests in my own life.
I feel one measure of freedom when I drive my scooter off the ramp the first days that bring lovely spring breezes after a long winter; the wind blowing through my hair and the scent of lilacs in the air. Another sense of liberty prevails when I find a friend who truly understands, a means which is only obtained within endearing and enduring conversation. A separate impression of freedom occurs when I write, as I share parts of who I am with the world around me.
As Memorial Day approaches, I remember three uncles of mine who served, three veterans who were present in my younger life. Jim Alexander, Jim had a warm, welcoming countenance when my family visited in Missouri when I was a child. Joseph Moriarty, Uncle Joe had a terrific sense of humor and loved to sing. Bill Schutz, Bill was also comical. I have been happy in recent years to have reconnected with Bill's daughter, my cousin Elaine.
Happy Memorial Day! As gatherings are planned and graves decorated this weekend, remember your freedom. Celebrate all that it means in your life. On this day and every day, take a minute to remember those men and women who surrendered the ultimate sacrifice for this most precious and precise gift, the freedom of all.
Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.
