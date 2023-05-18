2023 Dianne Gauger - headshot

Dianne Gauger

 By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com

Memorial Day is the day that honors the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to our country. The holiday is designated to remind us of the high price of freedom and the gratitude we owe to them. Once referred to as Decoration Day, the name "Memorial Day" became more commonplace after World War II. The day became a national holiday by an act of Congress in 1971. It was also then that the observance was placed on the last Monday in May. This year we recognize the day on May 29.

Throughout my growing years 'Memorial Day' meant a day that I did not have to go to school that took place at the end of each school year. I visited the cemetery with my mother various years, stopping by the graves of family members, placing urns upon them. The following years the day represented an extra day off work, occasionally celebrated with a gathering of family or friends, but more often simply by relaxing.

Dianne Gauger

