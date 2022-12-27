Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

Farmers with Private Pesticide Applicator certifications (PPA) that expire on March 1, 2023, will need to renew that license for the 2023 growing season. The process to renew your license remains similar to what it has been from previous years. Farmers can renew permits again this year by one of four options.

1.) Attend an “In-Person Renewal Workshop” conducted by University of Minnesota Extension staff. Pre-registration is encouraged and available online. Walk-ins are still welcome, but available seats will be given to pre-registered attendees first.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

Load comments