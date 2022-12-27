Farmers with Private Pesticide Applicator certifications (PPA) that expire on March 1, 2023, will need to renew that license for the 2023 growing season. The process to renew your license remains similar to what it has been from previous years. Farmers can renew permits again this year by one of four options.
1.) Attend an “In-Person Renewal Workshop” conducted by University of Minnesota Extension staff. Pre-registration is encouraged and available online. Walk-ins are still welcome, but available seats will be given to pre-registered attendees first.
Bring an official picture ID, such as a driver’s license, your current permit card if you have one, and a check to pay the $75 permit fee. All attendees must arrive on time and stay for the entire workshop. Anyone 15 minutes late or who leaves before workshop completion will not get credit for the workshop. You can attend any workshop that is convenient.
All workshop locations are listed in the mailed newsletters and at the UMN Extension Pesticide Safety website, pat.umn.edu. Renewal workshops in Fillmore and Houston counties include:
Caledonia: Monday, Jan. 30 at 12:30-4 p.m. at the Houston County Justice Center (304 S Marshall St. in Caledonia) basement meeting room.
Wykoff: Thursday, Feb. 9 at 12:30-4 p.m. at the Wykoff Community Center (226 N Gold St. in Wykoff).
2.) Take the written exam that is available at your local County Extension offices. The 19th Edition Manual is the current reference for the exam and is available for $10 at your local
County Extension office. Mail the $75 permit fee along with your test answer sheet in the envelope provided.
3.) Take the exam online by going to the University of Minnesota Extension website and looking under the Private Pesticide applicators page. The $75 permit fee is paid by credit card and the manual can be viewed online. The online exam will be available beginning on Jan. 4.
4.) Attend a live online Zoom Recertification Workshop. You must pre-register at least five days prior to the session to attend the Zoom workshop. Check-in time starts 30-minutes prior to the start of the workshop, and you must have your applicator license on hand and available. You must have an internet connected device with a video camera, microphone and speaker.
Participation is required. All Zoom Workshops are limited to 50 people and on a first come first serve basis. You must remain online for the entirety of the workshop to receive credit. The $75 fee is paid by credit card online.
First time private pesticide applicators or those with certifications that expired prior to March 1 must use option two or three to be certified. The Private Applicators certificate is for farm operators who are applying restricted use pesticide products on their fields. This includes herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other pest control products labeled “Restricted Use”.
For questions about the Private Pesticide Applicator Certification process, please reach out to your local County Extension Office. Residents in Fillmore and Houston counties can call 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807 or email wins0115@umn.edu. In case of inclement weather, call either the Farm Information Line at 800-232-9077, or the coordinating U of M Extension Office before getting on the road. Always use your best judgment with the weather.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.