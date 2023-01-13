Katie Drewitz Mug

Are you interested in creating pollinator habitat, but you don’t know where to begin? Check out this upcoming webinar series to help guide you in your pollinator plan. University of Minnesota Extension Educators are excited to bring you this webinar series on creating your own pollinator habitat. This three-part series will cover how to create a pollinator-friendly garden, bee lawn and prairie planting. Join us Jan. 31, Feb. 1 & 2 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. each afternoon for this free webinar. You must pre- register for this series at z.umn.edu/BeeSeries to receive the webinar links.

This webinar series will cover the following topics:

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

