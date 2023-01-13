Are you interested in creating pollinator habitat, but you don’t know where to begin? Check out this upcoming webinar series to help guide you in your pollinator plan. University of Minnesota Extension Educators are excited to bring you this webinar series on creating your own pollinator habitat. This three-part series will cover how to create a pollinator-friendly garden, bee lawn and prairie planting. Join us Jan. 31, Feb. 1 & 2 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. each afternoon for this free webinar. You must pre- register for this series at z.umn.edu/BeeSeries to receive the webinar links.
This webinar series will cover the following topics:
Tuesday, Jan. 31: Creating a Pollinator Friendly Garden - Julie Weisenhorn. UMN Extension Horticulture Educator Pollinators are responsible for the diversity of plant life and our food, and gardeners of all levels can adopt practices that help pollinators thrive. However, engaging with these important creatures through creating beneficial landscapes also helps to strengthen our sense of connection with nature (biophilia) and our understanding of the natural world while positively affecting these important insects. Join University of Minnesota Extension horticulture educator, Julie Weisenhorn, as she tells the story of pollinators from a landscape and plant selection standpoint and presents some practical options to help us make this world a better place for these valuable insects in our own gardens.
Wednesday, Feb. 1: Bee Lawns – Building Lawns for the Conservation of Pollinators and Natural Resources - James Wolfin, Conservation Specialist with Twin City Seed Company Bee lawns aim to integrate low-growing flowers into low-input turfgrass lawns to provide food for pollinators. They also help to conserve natural resources, as they require significantly less water, fertilizer, and mowing as compared to a traditional lawn. This presentation will examine the role of lawns in our culture, how lawns can be modified to protect pollinators and conserve natural resources, and the steps residents can take to easily install a bee lawn themselves.
Thursday, Feb. 2: Navigating Natives: Tools and Resources for Starting a Pocket Prairie - Sam Talbot, UMN Extension Local Extension Educator, Dakota County Native plants provide a wide range of benefits and can easily be incorporated into your backyard garden. Sam will draw from his experience restoring habitat in Dakota County Parks to discuss the benefits and challenges associated with planting natives in the landscape. He’ll highlight some of the tools and resources available, as well as opportunities to gain hands-on experience through volunteer opportunities in Dakota County. Topics will include propagation methods, planning native plantings, and species considerations.
To join us for all or one of these webinars, please go to z.umn.edu/BeeSeries to register. You only need to register once to receive access to each topic. The Zoom link will be emailed to you immediately after you register.
If you are unable to attend the live sessions, you will receive the recording via email on Feb. 3. If you have questions about the webinar series or need assistance with registration, please call your local Extension Educator. Residents in Fillmore and Houston counties can call 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807 or email wins0115@umn.edu.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.