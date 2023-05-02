Do not miss the first annual University of Minnesota Houston County Extension Master Gardener volunteer’s plant sale. The sale will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 9:00am-12:00pm or until sold out at the La Crescent Community Building, 336 South 1st Street, La Crescent.

Quality perennials, annual flowers, vegetable plants, houseplants and more will be available for purchase. Cash, check and credit card are accepted. The Houston County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will be available to answer questions about the plants you are purchasing and your gardens at home! All proceeds support the efforts of the Extension Master Gardener volunteer program in Houston County.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

