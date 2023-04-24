Do not miss the annual University of Minnesota Fillmore County Extension Master Gardener volunteer’s plant sale. The sale will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 8:00-11:00 am or until sold out at the Fillmore County DNR building, 912 Houston St NW, Preston.

Quality perennials, annual flowers, vegetable plants and more will be available for purchase. Cash, check and credit card are accepted. The Fillmore County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will be available to answer questions about the plants you are purchasing and your gardens at home! All proceeds support the efforts of the Extension Master Gardener volunteer program in Fillmore County.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

