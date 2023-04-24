Do not miss the annual University of Minnesota Fillmore County Extension Master Gardener volunteer’s plant sale. The sale will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 8:00-11:00 am or until sold out at the Fillmore County DNR building, 912 Houston St NW, Preston.
Quality perennials, annual flowers, vegetable plants and more will be available for purchase. Cash, check and credit card are accepted. The Fillmore County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will be available to answer questions about the plants you are purchasing and your gardens at home! All proceeds support the efforts of the Extension Master Gardener volunteer program in Fillmore County.
Extension Master Gardener volunteers educate the public about a variety of horticulture subjects using current research-based resources. This educational effort is designed to enhance quality of life and promote good stewardship of the environment. Extension Master Gardener volunteers complete many hours of volunteer work each year, providing a valuable in-kind contribution to Minnesota.
If you are interested in becoming a Fillmore County Extension Master Gardener volunteer, please call the Fillmore County Extension office at 507-765-3896 or email Katie at wins0115@umn.edu.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
