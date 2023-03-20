Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

Even with the recent snowfall, Spring is nearly here and soon the temperatures will begin to rise and stay warm. With the springtime increase in temperature you may begin to notice insects in your home. These insects include cluster flies, boxelder bugs, sowbugs, multicolored Asian lady beetles and more. Fortunately, these insects are harmless, although they can be annoying, especially when many of them are present. Here are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with nuisance insects.

First, it is important to know that these insects are not reproducing indoors. Due to the

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

Load comments