October is a great time of year to spot and manage the buckthorn on your property. Buckthorn is a tall shrub or small tree that can reach 25 feet tall. It is commonly found in the understory of woodlands, fence lines and forest edges. Buckthorn is easy to identify at this point in the season because its leaves maintain a dark green color after most trees and shrubs have changed color or the leaves have fallen off.

There are two species of buckthorn that are invasive in Minnesota, the common (Rhamnus cathartica) and the glossy (Fragula alnus). Both species are nonnative to Minnesota and were introduced in the early 1800’s from Europe as a plant used for hedges. Landowners are encouraged to make efforts to control it on their property, as it is on the Minnesota Restricted Noxious Weed List.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

