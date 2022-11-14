There are many career possibilities that exist in manufacturing in the Southeast Minnesota region. The manufacturing sector in our part of the state is very diverse; it consists of small, family-owned production facilities with a handful of employees, as well as large multinational Fortune 500 companies with thousands of employees.

According to a 2021 MN DEED data analysis, production manufacturing jobs are the third largest category of employment opportunities in Southeast Minnesota, behind only healthcare and office work.

Mike Postma is the Rice and Steele County area manager for Workforce Development, Inc.

