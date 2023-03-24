Katie Drewitz Mug

National Ag Statistics Service (NASS) crop yield estimates for 2022 have been posted. Looking at this data is an opportunity to assess yield trends in the counties to better understand yield potential. Today’s article will focus on corn and soybeans, but NASS also has estimated yields for a variety of other crops across several years.

Estimated corn and soybean yields from 2022 decreased slightly in Fillmore County while Houston County saw a slight numerical increase. Corn yields in Fillmore County were estimated at 198.5 bushels per acre with soybean yield estimates at 61.1bushels per acre. Both values are down from 2021. For Houston County, corn yields were estimated at 203 bushels per acre, and soybean yields came in at 61.7 bushels per acre which is a slight increase from 2021. The statewide estimated corn yield was 195 bushels per acre and 50 bushels per acre for soybeans in 2022. Both of these statewide values are up from the 191 bushels per acre corn yield and 47 bushel per acre soybean yields estimated in 2021.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

