Interspersed within each life are persons who carry a substance of specific essence separate from obvious purpose. Their presence may surface in any moment of any day. They bring a sustaining grace in any season. Some encounter these beings once in a lifetime, while others happen at diverse intervals throughout life. On many occasions, over the span of my own life, one such exuberant soul is my hairdresser, aka Jeanie Homewood.
For twenty-eight years Jeanie's radiant smile has greeted me each time I arrive for an appointment. Her hands have held the door open at each of the three locations she has worked as a beautician in Caledonia. The same hands steady my walker as I ascend the steps and hold the salon chair to keep from swiveling as I sit down.
The graceful skill of those hands have cut my hair into endless styles over the decades. I never leave without an inner delight; a happiness which 'roots' from more than the haircut.
Jeanie began cutting my hair after I took my daughter to Helen's Beauty Shop for her first professional cut. Teresa was four year old. Jeanie managed to clip off her bangs. Young Teresa was not overtly keen on the procedure. It was on that day, when I experienced Jeanie's pleasant countenance, that I scheduled my next appointment with her.
Our friendship, via family connection, originated in yet another era. Jeanie and my sister Kathy had been friends throughout their growing years. Jeanie's younger sister Judy was my classmate and remains my friend.
Amid every haircut we inquire about one another's sisters. Memories of Jefferson Ridge and the Winnebago Valley often rekindle. Tidbits and fun tales about raising our children have flown between snips of the scissors; comical anecdotes about our grandchildren are exchanged as our laughter rings louder than the shop's doorbell. Tears meshed with drifting hairs when we both lost our fathers three years ago.
Jeanie's capable hands once more steady the chair as I rise to leave. Within this precisely intricate measure of time, I am again reminded of the various instances in my life when I have received "more than;" more than a haircut, more than the intendment.
On every day in any life "more than" may be implemented. Exchange a smile at the grocery checkout or greet a neighbor sitting on the porch upon notice. Obtain an inner awareness of the forlorn, develop cognizance in every moment. Each decision to be, to do and to give "more than" makes every day better for all. It creates and sustains a better world.
Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.