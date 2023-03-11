We recently had a couple of very good speakers come to school. One presenter spoke to school staff members on a professional development day. His name is Paul Bernabei and is a co-founder and director of Top 20 Training. He provided what really should be a very simple message. Stating that our thinking governs our experiences. Above the line thinking or “Top 20” thinking is when our thinking is working in our best interest. Below the line thinking,or “Bottom 80” thinking is when our thinking is not working in our best interest. More on Paul in a bit…
The second presenter that came to our district to speak to our students was a gentleman named Terrence Talley. If you have kids in school, you likely heard about Terrence Talley. His message to students was also simple. “You matter and because you matter you can make a difference.” His mission for every school assembly is to give every student hope and empower them to give hope to others.
These two presentations really meshed well with one another and our school district is bringing back Paul Bernabei to speak to our parents, and our students. We want to be a Top 20 School District. The fundamental way a Top 20 School’s mission is achieved and its goals attained is the consistent and intentional creation of a Top 20 culture built on the foundation of four key Cornerstones:
1. Job 1: Help Others Succeed
2. Communicate ‘You Matter’
3. Honor the Absent
4. See the Problem, Own the Problem
To begin our journey of becoming a Top 20 School, we have invited Paul to speak with parents on the evening of March 28th and to speak with our students on March 29th. We are extending this invitation to parents and students of St. Mary’s and St. John’s as well, because we really want to be a Top 20 community.
Below is a description from the presenter about the retreat.
Kaizen Student Retreat
Becoming the Best Version of Ourselves
Kaizen is a Japanese word that means continual improvement…we can do it better. The purpose of the Kaizen Retreat is to help students become more aware of power they have within themselves to create amazing experiences and relationships for themselves and others.
The 2½-hour retreat will cover developing: (1) an amazing mind by Living Above the Line, (2) amazing relationships by helping others succeed, communicating ‘You matter’, honoring the absent, eliminating negativity and practicing Instant Replays, and (3) amazing beliefs by knowing the secret about confusion.
The format for the retreat includes: (1) presentation by Top 20 facilitators, (2) small group discussions led by a teacher or adult volunteer, (3) role-plays, and (4) group activities. Classroom teachers receive a handout that includes notes on the topics covered as well as discussion questions and activities that can be carried out with their class in the following weeks.
We hope to see as many parents in the community as possible at the parent evening and would welcome any volunteers who would be willing to facilitate small group discussions. Should you be interested in facilitating a discussion, please connect with the principal of whichever building you would like to volunteer.
