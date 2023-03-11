We recently had a couple of very good speakers come to school. One presenter spoke to school staff members on a professional development day. His name is Paul Bernabei and is a co-founder and director of Top 20 Training. He provided what really should be a very simple message. Stating that our thinking governs our experiences. Above the line thinking or “Top 20” thinking is when our thinking is working in our best interest. Below the line thinking,or “Bottom 80” thinking is when our thinking is not working in our best interest. More on Paul in a bit…

The second presenter that came to our district to speak to our students was a gentleman named Terrence Talley. If you have kids in school, you likely heard about Terrence Talley. His message to students was also simple. “You matter and because you matter you can make a difference.” His mission for every school assembly is to give every student hope and empower them to give hope to others.

