After a recent trip to Caledonia, I read a letter in the paper by Carl Fruechte. A friend showed me comments made online about this topic.
In my spare time now, I spend time studying American history. As a former Caledonia Warrior, and former citizen of Caledonia, I felt the quote by Daniel Webster in 1843 hit very close to the main points of the topic in question.
“Unborn ages and visions of glory crowd upon my soul, the realization of all which, however, is in the hands and good pleasure of Almighty God; but, under His divine blessing, it will be dependent on the character and virtues of ourselves and of our posterity... if we and they shall live always in the fear of God, and shall respect his commandments... we may have the highest hopes of the future fortunes of our country... It will have no decline and fall. It will go on prospering... But if we and our posterity reject religious instruction and authority, violate the rules of eternal justice, trifle with the injunctions of morality, and recklessly destroy the political constitution which holds us together, no man can tell how sudden a catastrophe may overwhelm us, that shall bury all of our glory in profound obscurity. Should that catastrophe happen, let it have no history! Let that horrible narrative never be written!
Michael Von Arx
Prior Lake, Minn.
