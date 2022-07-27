To the Editor:
On August 9 th there is a special election here in Minnesota’s 1 st congressional district to fill the vacancy left by the death of Jim Hagedorn last spring.
Jeff Ettinger, from Austin, is running for this seat in Congress. If you are a Democrat, and Independent, or a moderate Republican, you can feel very comfortable voting for Jeff.
Jeff ran Hormel foods in Austin for over a decade, and he did it in a way that benefited farmers and employees and the communities where Hormel operates. Thousands of Minnesotans in southern Minnesota are better off financially and in other ways because Jeff was the CEO of that company.
Jeff is a lot like many of the elected officials we in southern Minnesota are familiar with; Al Quie, Tim Walz, Arlen Erdahl and Tim Penny. He has the support of former Republican Governor Arnie Carlson, because he is a reasonable, moderate, decent guy that will work across party lines to accomplish good things for this country.
We all know that much of the Republican Party has become a Donald Trump cult. A majority of Republicans still believe the lie that Trump won the 2020 election. He lost both the popular vote and the Electoral Collee vote, yet Trump and many GOP members of Congress keep peddling this conspiracy that there was massive election fraud. Nearly 150 incumbent GOP members of Congress refused to certify the election of Joe Biden as president on January 6, 2021.
Jeff’s opponent in this race, Brad Finstad, is a Trump extremist. Finstad will still not public acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Many Republicans running for office this year are firmly committed to electing Trump in 2024 by overturning our election laws and nullifying the votes of millions of voters. Only Democrats and the Democratic Party are firmly committed to protecting our democracy.
If you are an Independent, a moderate Republican, or certainly if you are a Democrat, vote to protect our democracy on August 9 th by voting for Jeff Ettinger.
Ken Tschumper
La Crescent, Minn.
