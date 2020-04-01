To the Editor:
My name is Jordan Fontenello. I am running against Greg Davids to be your next State Representative. I am doing this because Greg has been in the Legislature for so long that some of the residents of this District may not realize they are not being provided with True Representation.
True Representation happens when: The voices of all citizens are lifted up by a person who takes seriously the duties, responsibilities, and obligations given to him; you have someone who is interested in hearing the views of all constituents, regardless of their ideological viewpoint; an official takes the time and effort to meet with citizens and keep them informed of the progress being made on their behalf; a leader engages with citizens and other lawmakers to ensure that the government provides all necessary assistance in order to help make tomorrow better than today.
A True Representative is an individual who works towards forming coalitions to meet the needs of the population. Governing isn’t a ‘my way or the highway’ proposition -- it is teamwork guided by genuine leadership.
The people of this District deserve a change, an improvement. You cannot achieve a different outcome by always performing the same actions. Therefore, I propose a change by providing genuine leadership through meetings with all of my constituents and inviting everyone to have a say in how they are governed. This takes time, patience, and perseverance. Some say, “Don’t waste your time with Republicans”. But how can I represent all the people if I do not listen to all sides of an issue? -- I cannot. We’re all citizens with different opinions, and I want yours to be included in the conversation because the laws apply equally to everyone regardless. I propose a true coalition government, where elected officials work together in order to fulfill their one mandate: To improve the lives of their constituents.
There is a better choice, a better way, than Greg Davids. My goal is to be elected as your Representative -- to hear you, to stand for you -- so that you will finally have True Representation. Copy here
Jordan Fontenello
Preston, Minn.
