I have read the article and heard concerned people talking about the Sprague Woods, I myself think it’s a shame to destroy that woods, we are losing so much of our natural environment to natural disasters. Trees don’t grow overnight, but they can be destroyed in minutes! That’s exactly what you people are intending to do! That little woods is the only natural environment that’s within walking distance of Caledonia, I’d say clean it up! There are FFA kids & 4-H Clubs out there that know how to take care of our resources and I’ll bet they’ll help. The woods belong to the city so let the city help take care of it instead of destroying it. You know not everything is about MONEY! People live in such a stress filled society today, they need to have a place to go to reconnect with Nature and with God, they go hand in hand. Because believe me this world is going to hell in a handbasket! Go take a walk or sit in the woods sometime LISTEN, WATCH, BREATH, & PRAY! Take in the beauty that surrounds you, cause we are losing a little every year, if not here somewhere else. To development, roads, streets, to anything somebody can come up with!
I myself have grabbed lunch, then went and parked on the road by the woods, you sit and watch those crazy wacky little squirrels they may be black, gray or red, they chase each other around one tree across the top of the next teee and so on. Then there are the birds, big n’ small, blue jays, cardinals, wrens, sparrows, finches, you name it. It’s home to wood chucks, coon, chipmunks, foxes, and other little critters, Then we have the big whitetail doe and her family! She’s had fawns for many years in that woods, Now there are three does that have fawns there every year, granted many of her offspring have been killed on the road between Bob Renk’s place to the swale on Hwy 44. But every year she comes back to fawn in Sprague’s wood. Why? Because it’s her SAFE place. Then there’s the wild flowers that put color on the canvas so to speak. Again this is God’s gift to all of us. We need the trees to help keep our air clean, for shade, for beauty, every tree has it’s own artistry, it’s own charachter, the bark is never the ssame shape, color, or size on any tree, the leaves are different shades of green till they turn to their gold and brown autumn colors, the branches extend in different directions, every one a disserent size, shape, and length. One might be big and burly the next one not so much. So let’s keep that little gem for us and our families for generations, it can become our SAFE place! It could be cleaned up, put new bark down, spray the brush on the edges of the woods so you can get into the woods without getting all scratched up, take down the bad trees, turn them into cash, there may be one good log out of the tree, then sell the rest for firewood. It opens up for the good trees to mature and stay healthy. Make a walkway like across the highway from Dollar General to the park so it’s easier access. Leave it as a woods. Don’t change it, leave it alone like it was intended to be, our gift to enjoy as it is, a little piece of wilderness!
Joyce Betz
Caledonia, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.