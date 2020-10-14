To the Editor:
It is interesting to compare Jim Hagedorn’s responses to the Argus’ Voter Guide questions to Dan Feehan’s. Mr. Feehan has an active mind, and is insightful and engaged. Mr. Hagedorn sort of limps along, not really taking the time to say what he’s about or what he thinks. It’s as if he is saying, “Just vote for me and I’m fine”.
Beyond Mr. Feehan’s military experience, he seems to be connected to us as a people, and doesn’t see us merely as constituents who will vote for him. Hagedorn not so much.
It is time to reconsider. Why do so many support a president who denigrates those who served their country? I suppose it is because President Trump ducked his responsibility, and now paints those in the military as chumps. Just imagine. All those soldiers (my father included) who saved the world in the 1940s were losers. And all us poor soldiers from the 1950s through the 1970s—my husband was one of them—were suckers and fools to have served during the Korean and VietNam wars. What is that man thinking?
In today’s shameful political climate, I am happy to see a candidate with a vigorous intelligence, strength of conviction, love of country, and compassion born of having lived the horrors of war. I will be proud to cast my vote for Dan Feehan.
Liz Wanschura
Caledonia, Minn.
