We are to love all people, every race, every religious background and every sexual orientation. We are not to applaud or condone relationships or activities that are against the Truth.
The most loving people in my life opposed many of my relationships and activities, always listening always loving and telling me what the Truth says. We can have the approval of men and women, individuals with doctrines and PhD’s, and even church leaders and still not have the Truth.
The Truth loves all and is unchanging, He is the same in the old book and the new, and He is the judge. I invite you to pick up a bible and find the Truth, a man did that for me and it allowed Jesus Christ to start transforming my life.
Mark Augedahl
Caledonia, Minn.
