To the Editor
A number of years ago, a dear friend of mine, who was a hard working farm wife with a big family, was heard to say, “I wash on Monday, iron on Tuesday and then The Argus comes on Wednesday.”
When Selmer and I and baby moved to Caledonia in 1967, one of the first things we did was order The Argus.
I believe Tom and Angela Murphy owned it at that time. They were so good for our community.
There have been many good owners and reporters with interesting articles over the years.
I’ve been known to say (tongue in cheek) that “everything I know, I read in The Argus.”
Covid threw everything for a loop in our schools, economy, etc. Through it all so many have worked hard to keep us going including Jordan Gerard and staff of The Caledonia Argus.
I appreciate that she has covered all of our area towns in Houston County.
I’m hoping The Caledonia Argus can continue its long tradition here.
Sharon Tweten
Caledonia, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.