To the Editor:

Since no formal thank you was offered at the township annual meeting, I would like to thank outgoing Supervisor Steve Curns and clerk Donise Heiler-Becker for their service to Caledonia Township. Their hard work and dedication while serving on the town board should be recognized by the residents of Caledonia Township. I would also like to congratulate incoming supervisor Robert Ellenz and clerk Joseph Scheiber, Jr. and wish them well in their new roles as our representatives. We should offer our support by attending township meetings held at Elsie’s at 7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month. 

Ann Emery

Caledonia, Minn.

 

