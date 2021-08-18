Summer is almost gone. Hopefully, all youth have had learning and fun-filled opportunities. Older youth, parents and other adults were an important part of making this happen. Numerous skills were learned through summer recreation programs, library reading programs, National Night Out, church vacation bible school, 4-H, daycare’s and other activities. 4-Her’s have just begun enjoying County Fair. Numerous learning opportunities existed as members trained and groomed livestock for show, prepared many non-livestock exhibits to share with others and experience telling a judge about their project. In some activities, one learns to be an excited winner, a gracious loser and will always develop new skills and friendships.
All of the activities require interests and willingness on the part of many. Thank you to all who dedicate your time and knowledge to make opportunities possible. We live in a great community.
Barbara Arnold
Caledonia, Minn.
