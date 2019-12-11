To the Editor:
With the help of memorials, donations, gifts, the grants we have written and our fund raising, Caledonia is shining! Are you enjoying the snowflakes, large brilliant trees, the garland and the results of our “light up Caledonia” campaign? These are just our winter projects!
If you are enjoying the hanging flower baskets, beautiful gardens around town, the bench and flowers at stop lights, and the garden in front of the city auditorium, you can thank Street Scapes of Caledonia and Caledonia Green. You can also thank the Caledonia city crew for hanging and watering the baskets in summer and putting up all the Christmas decorations for your enjoyment. Also you might greet and thank businesses who have supported our “light up campaign.”
We are happy! We ask for your continued support in reaching our goal of making Caledonia look inviting. Enjoy!
Joan Crawford, Polly Heberlein, Janene Hosch, Carolyn Media, Laurel Rusert, Dianne Schuldt, Ann Thompson.
Street Scapes of Caledonia
Caledonia Green
Caledonia, Minn.
